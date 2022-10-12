Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

KMB traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

