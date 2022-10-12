Royal Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,098 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. 43,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.00.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

