Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 47,707 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,707 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $77.27. 126,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,186,990. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.84 and a one year high of $116.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

