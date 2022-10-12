Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $247.92

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.92 ($3.00) and traded as low as GBX 196.90 ($2.38). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.50), with a volume of 4,361,451 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.95) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 414.88 ($5.01).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 244.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 286.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 339.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

