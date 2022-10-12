Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 514.3% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ROYL stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 25,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,476. Royale Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

