Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 514.3% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Royale Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ROYL stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 25,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,476. Royale Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.
Royale Energy Company Profile
