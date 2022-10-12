RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

RPM International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

