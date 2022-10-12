Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.19

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.19 and traded as low as C$25.15. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$25.49, with a volume of 140,058 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

