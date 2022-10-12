Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.98

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.98 and last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 5135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Ryanair Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ryanair by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

