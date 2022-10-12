Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,868 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Salesforce worth $103,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $347,139.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,023,272.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $347,139.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,023,272.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,791 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

CRM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.79. The stock had a trading volume of 140,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.99. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

