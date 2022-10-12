Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.66. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

