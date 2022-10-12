Sanford Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,115,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after buying an additional 182,866 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 192,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

CIBR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. 20,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,780. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66.

