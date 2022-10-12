Sanford Advisory Services LLC Buys 100 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 12.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,600,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Generac by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,527 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Generac by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after acquiring an additional 125,044 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.45. 50,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,979. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

