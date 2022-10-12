Sanford Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,619.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 892.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,595.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,059.9% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 540,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 493,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 738.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 55,471 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. 600,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,966,551. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

