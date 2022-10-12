Sanford Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.5% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $250.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.72 and its 200-day moving average is $294.53. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $251.26 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

