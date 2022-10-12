Sanford Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.67. 111,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $178.52 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.