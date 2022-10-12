Sanford Advisory Services LLC Has $23.46 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 6.6% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.92. 46,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,135. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.14. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.27.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

