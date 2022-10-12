Sanford Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.19 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,986,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 181.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 114,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $50.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,524,902 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.