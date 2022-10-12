Sanford Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.2% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,384,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,891,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $3,087,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. 1,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

