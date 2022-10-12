Sanford Advisory Services LLC Sells 267 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 142,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 107,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 102,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 81,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 69,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $63.54. 21,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,563. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.47. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $89.78.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

