Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $734.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.29. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,600,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.