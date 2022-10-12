Schnieders Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 115,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,489. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

