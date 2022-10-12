Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. 387,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,045,536. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

