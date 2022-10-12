Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,332,000 after acquiring an additional 888,330 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 282,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 139,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.56. The company had a trading volume of 129,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,462. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.65.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

