Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.05 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day moving average of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

