Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DLR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 74,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,324. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

