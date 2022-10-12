Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 23,187 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,187 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,841,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

