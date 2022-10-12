Schnieders Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.2% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

DUK traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,975. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

