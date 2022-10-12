Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.21

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 9201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several brokerages have commented on SHNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,703 ($32.66) to GBX 2,524.50 ($30.50) in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

