Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. 13,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

