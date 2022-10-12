Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Reduced by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.