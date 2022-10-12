SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the September 15th total of 118,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SciSparc Stock Performance

Shares of SciSparc stock remained flat at $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,683. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. SciSparc has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Institutional Trading of SciSparc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.87% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

