Scotiabank Lowers Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to C$4.00

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock remained flat at $1.74 during trading on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

