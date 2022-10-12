Scotiabank Lowers Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$102.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCA. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$108.57.

Shares of TSE CCA traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.20. 37,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,790. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$64.47 and a twelve month high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2056593 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 31.13%.

In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 6,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$83.07 per share, with a total value of C$531,658.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$5,067,373.70. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. Insiders have bought a total of 36,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,418 over the last three months.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

