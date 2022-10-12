Scott & Selber Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,366,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 545,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,041. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.41.

