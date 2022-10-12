Scott & Selber Inc. Buys New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

NYSE KO traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.73. 498,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,834,611. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $241.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.