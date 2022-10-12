Scott & Selber Inc. Invests $910,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,441 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 273.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.
Target Stock Performance
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.
Insider Activity at Target
In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
See Also
