Scott & Selber Inc. Lowers Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,680. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

