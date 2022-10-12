Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 1,407 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up 1.5% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc. owned 0.09% of Fluor worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

FLR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. 9,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,813. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

