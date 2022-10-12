Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $6,463,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 322,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,593,252. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

