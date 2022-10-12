SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA) Short Interest Update

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Price Performance

SEDA remained flat at $9.90 during trading on Wednesday. 32 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. SDCL EDGE Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of SDCL EDGE Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $19,900,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SDCL EDGE Acquisition

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue opportunities in the built environment and transport sectors.

