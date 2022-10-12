Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 1,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.87 million, a PE ratio of 385.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

About Seabridge Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 52.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth $186,000. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

