Seele-N (SEELE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.45 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $135.93 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00678063 USD and is down -8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,746,045.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

