Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 106,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

