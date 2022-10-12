Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $115,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.