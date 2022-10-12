Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer lowered Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Semtech to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen lowered Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,386,000 after acquiring an additional 107,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after acquiring an additional 262,930 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

