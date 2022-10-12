Senior plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:SNR)

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 119.57 ($1.44) on Wednesday. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.87. The stock has a market cap of £501.50 million and a PE ratio of 3,985.67.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($7,551.96).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 183 ($2.21) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

