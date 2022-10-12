Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $69.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 6,304,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 147.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 219,834 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,738,000 after buying an additional 180,703 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 981.0% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 116,293 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

