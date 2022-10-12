ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.88.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.65. 3,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,032. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $314.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $619,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $279,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $619,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,700 shares of company stock worth $30,455,976. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

