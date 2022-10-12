Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Increases By 3,887.1%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a growth of 3,887.1% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SKFRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 120 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.89.

OTCMKTS SKFRY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 28,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,354. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

