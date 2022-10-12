Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Decreases By 75.0%

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Absa Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.