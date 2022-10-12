Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Decreases By 75.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

Get Absa Group alerts:

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.